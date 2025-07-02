Keith Urban hangs up interview after wife Nicole Kidman question

Country singer Keith Urban abruptly hung up from the virtual interview after the host’s ‘uncomfortable’ question about his wife, Hollywood diva Nicole Kidman.

Keith Urban was recently seated for a virtual interview on a radio show, to talk about his upcoming ‘High and Alive’ world tour; however, the Australian-American singer walked off after hosts Hayley Peterson and Max Burford posed him with a personal question about his wife, Nicole Kidman.

It happened so during a ‘Wheel of Truth’ game, when Burford asked the ‘Messed Up As Me’ singer, “What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV?”

Upon receiving no response from Urban, the show hosts were informed that the singer was disconnected from Zoom. “I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question,” they heard, presumably from a producer.

To which, Peterson agreed, saying, “That’s 100 per cent what’s just happened. Oh, my God! I knew that would happen.”

“We’ve upset him! He’s gone. He doesn’t like talking about his wife,” she added.

On the other hand, her co-host quipped, “Does Keith Urban hate us? Do we have beef with Keith Urban?”

Notably, Kidman shared the screen with Zac Efron in Netflix’s rom-com ‘A Family Affair’ last year.

Nicole Kidman, who was previously married to Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise for over a decade, tied the knot with Keith Urban in June 2006, after dating him for a year. The couple shares two daughters together, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

