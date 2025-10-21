Keith Urban's High, Alive Tour ends with a memorable moment in Nashville

Keith Urban closed his High and Alive Tour ib a reflective note during his final show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, where he forgot the lyrics to his hit song “The Fighter”.

The 57-year-old singer was performing his 2016 duet with Carrie Underwood when he lost his place mid-song. In a TikTok video shared by a fan, Urban smiled and remarked, “Cause you’re beautiful… and I’ve forgotten my own words to my song”, while performing alongside Natalie Stovall, who seamlessly continued the song as the crowd cheered.

The moment followed Urban’s decision to temporarily remove “The Fighter” from his Setlist amid rumors about his onstage chemistry with guitarist Maggie Baugh. During a September 25 show in Chicago, he altered the lyrics to say. “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player”, instead of the original “baby, I’ll be your fighter”. This change drew attention following his separation from Nicole Kidman, who inspired the song.

Urban expressed his frustration with the ongoing speculation about his performances, telling the Nashville audience, “I’ve been covering like this for a long time. Stop reading s*** into it”.

Fans had previously suggested that his emotional performances hinted at his split from Kidman, 58, who filed for divorce on September 29, citing “reconcilable differences”.