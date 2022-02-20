Kell Brook beats Amir Khan via 6th round TKO to end bitter rivalry

One of British boxing’s most bitter and long-running rivalries finally settled as dominant Kell Brook has beaten British Pakistani boxer, Amir Khan, in Manchester.

Kell Brook, the former IBF welterweight champion – who was forced to change his gloves in the ring after a pre-fight dispute – produced a superb performance in a long-awaited grudge match nearly 20 years in the making, hurting the spirited Amir Khan on several occasions before referee Victor Loughlin stepped in to stop the contest 51 seconds into round number six.

This was Khan’s 40th fight of his career and he stepped into the ring after two years of break. Tonight’s event at Manchester Arena sold out in just six minutes.

Aamir Khan after losing the battle said: “40 fights, that’s a lot of fights. Winning two world titles, fighting up and down America and around the world.”

“I need to sit down with my family, but I think it is more towards the end of my career now, yeah.

“Obviously that love of the sport is not there anymore like it was before. When I was in the ring I used to have that excitement and that push, but I just didn’t have that in me, I felt quite flat.

🗣️ “Kell was the best man tonight.

