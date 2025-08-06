Kelley Mack net worth in 2025: A closer look at the actress’s career earnings

Kelley Mack, the American actress and producer, had an estimated net worth between $1 million and $2 million by the year 2025.

Her wealth came from a mix of acting, voice-over roles, and film production. Over the years, she built a solid career across television, film, and independent projects.

Kelley Mack’s role as Addy in The Walking Dead brought her early attention in mainstream television. Although her screen time was limited, it opened doors to other acting work.

She later appeared in Chicago Med, Schooled, and 9-1-1, which added steadily to her earnings. These TV roles played a key part in growing Kelley Mack’s net worth during the early 2020s.

One of her most praised performances came in the thriller Broadcast Signal Intrusion, where she played Alice.

The film was well-received in indie circles and helped Kelley Mack gain more value in the film industry.

Her lead role in Delicate Arch in 2024, along with her final work as executive producer and lead in Universal, also contributed to her financial growth.

Apart from acting, Kelley Mack was known for her work behind the camera. She produced short films like A Knock at the Door, which won awards and helped her gain respect as a producer.

These projects may not have made her millions on their own, but they increased her total worth and professional reach.

Kelley Mack also earned through voice acting, including a role in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where she voiced a version of Gwen Stacy. Voice-over work, especially in big titles like this, added a healthy amount to her income.

By 2025, most trusted sources placed Kelley Mack’s net worth between $1 million and $2 million.

While some online platforms gave higher numbers, those were often unverified or based on assumptions. Her real value came from consistent work, industry respect, and careful choices.

In summary, Kelley Mack’s net worth in 2025 reflected a strong career made up of many parts: acting, producing, and voice-over work.

She may not have been among the highest-paid stars, but she created a name and career that left a lasting impact—both in her field and financially.