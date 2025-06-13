Watch: Kelley Wolf taken into custody during Instagram live

Kelley Wolf, the former wife of actor Scott Wolf, was taken into police custody on Friday, 13 June, during a live video on her Instagram account.

The clip, which began with a black screen, captured Kelley’s voice as she said, “Oh my God. Don’t. Oh my God, this is not happening,” before the camera briefly showed her standing beside two police officers.

The officers told Kelley she was “not going to jail” but that they wanted to “get [her] some help” after she allegedly made “comments to your dad and comments to people that are concerning.”

Kelley Wolf replied, “I know what I’m doing, I’ve done this. This is my job.” A sound like handcuffs could be heard, and she added, “This is shameful, gentlemen. Be ashamed of yourselves.”

Kelley then noticed her phone was still recording. She said she “didn’t mean to” leave the video running and asked that it be switched off. The recording ended with a quick shot of Kelley Wolf flanked by the officers.

The incident comes three days after Kelley announced her separation from her husband of 21 years, Party of Five actor Scott Wolf.

In a statement on 10 June, Kelley Wolf said the split was “a long, quiet journey for me—rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children.”

Scott Wolf, who has filed for divorce, called the decision “the most difficult of my life” and asked for privacy as they guide their children—Jackson, Miller and Lucy—through “this new chapter.”

Police have not released further details about why Kelley Wolf was detained or whether she faces any charges. For now, the focus remains on Kelley Wolf’s welfare and the wellbeing of her family as they navigate a period of significant upheaval.