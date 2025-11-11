Kelly Clarkson: Hollywood looks like ‘The Hunger Games’ Capitol

In the Capitol of The Hunger Games, millionaires are seen with ostentatious clothing and makeup. Kelly Clarkson now asserts that these, what she calls “crazy,” beauty standards have also been established by the entertainment industry.

During her Studio Sessions residency in Las Vegas, she stated this criticism. She remembers that during the early stages of her career, her former manager suggested that she get breast surgery.

“I had some i* manager one time tell me to get an o* job,” Kelly Clarkson said to the crowd. “I was like, ‘Why don’t you get a job?’ Like, what? I’m fine with my itty-bitty i! Get out of here.”

The Stronger hitmaker went on for further criticism, adding, “People say that i. They say it all the time to people in the industry. They say the craziest i. I’m like, ‘This is not normal. You’ve normalized crazy’… Everybody’s out here looking like they’re in The Capitol in ‘The Hunger Games.’”

The daily talk show presenter also expresses her thoughts on plastic surgery to make her position clear. “Do it. Don’t force me to do what you want. I enjoy my itty-bitty *. “They’ve done me well.”

However, Kelly previously postponed her gigs after her ex-spouse, Brandon Blackstock, became critically sick.

“Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas,” she stated.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.” Kelly Clarkson further continued.

“I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows, and I so appreciate your grace, kindness, and understanding,” she added.

It is pertinent to note that Brandon eventually died of cancer. After seven years of marriage, the couple ended their relationship in 2020. They have two kids.