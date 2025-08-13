web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Brandon Blackstock was dating ex-wife Kelly Clarkson’s assistant before death

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

American singer Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, was dating her former assistant at the time of his death, according to his obituary.

According to Brandon Blackstock’s obituary, the late ex-husband and former talent manager of Kelly Clarkson had found his ‘soulmate’ in a former assistant of the ‘American Idol’ alum, who had also moved with him to Montana in 2020, the same year the latter filed for divorce in June, ending their seven-year marriage.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

“Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana,” read the tribute, published on Tuesday.

According to the LinkedIn profile of Marie Jones, she was associated with Clarkson as an assistant from 2016 to 2020.

Moreover, her father, Larry, also paid tribute to Blackstock, 48, following his death from cancer on Thursday. “Yesterday, we lost a good man, Brandon Blackstock,” he wrote in a Facebook post, and described the deceased as his ‘son’ and his ‘daughter’s soulmate’.

It is pertinent to mention here that Clarkson and Blackstock, who share two kids, River, 11, and Remington, 9, tied the knot in 2013. She filed for divorce from him in June 2020, which was finalised two years later.

Also Read: Kelly Clarkson is ‘devastated’ after ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s death

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.