Brandon Blackstock was dating ex-wife Kelly Clarkson’s assistant before death

American singer Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, was dating her former assistant at the time of his death, according to his obituary.

According to Brandon Blackstock’s obituary, the late ex-husband and former talent manager of Kelly Clarkson had found his ‘soulmate’ in a former assistant of the ‘American Idol’ alum, who had also moved with him to Montana in 2020, the same year the latter filed for divorce in June, ending their seven-year marriage.

“Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana,” read the tribute, published on Tuesday.

According to the LinkedIn profile of Marie Jones, she was associated with Clarkson as an assistant from 2016 to 2020.

Moreover, her father, Larry, also paid tribute to Blackstock, 48, following his death from cancer on Thursday. “Yesterday, we lost a good man, Brandon Blackstock,” he wrote in a Facebook post, and described the deceased as his ‘son’ and his ‘daughter’s soulmate’.

It is pertinent to mention here that Clarkson and Blackstock, who share two kids, River, 11, and Remington, 9, tied the knot in 2013. She filed for divorce from him in June 2020, which was finalised two years later.

