Kelsey Parker and Will Lindsay lose son in devastating turn

Kelsey Parker has shared the devastating news that she has lost her baby boy, Phoenix, who was sadly “born sleeping.” This was her first child with her partner Will Lindsay.

Kelsey, 34, known for her podcast and for being the widow of The Wanted singer Tom Parker, had announced her pregnancy earlier this year. She was expecting her first baby with Will Lindsay, a 27-year-old tree surgeon.

On Sunday, 22 June, Kelsey posted a heartfelt message on Instagram along with a touching poem in memory of Phoenix. She wrote, “Phoenix Parker-Lindsay, you will forever be loved.”

This is a deeply painful time for Kelsey, who has already been through great loss after Tom Parker’s passing in 2022.

On her Instagram Stories, Kelsey Parker thanked fans and friends for their kind messages but asked for privacy. She wrote, “I love you all and thank you for your understanding and space. Love always, Kelsey, Will, and the Parker Family.”

Kelsey Parker’s followers and friends sent messages of love and support.

Kate Ferdinand commented, “Oh Kelsey, I’m so sorry. You’ve been through so much as a family already, this feels so unfair.” Giovanna Fletcher added, “A beautiful name for a beautiful soul. I’m so sorry for your loss Kelsey.”

Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden also shared her sympathy, writing, “Sending you so much love.”

Kelsey has spoken openly in the past about how her daughter misses her late father, Tom Parker. She once said, “She thinks he’s on tour. But we do talk about him every day. She does ask me about him every day.”

This new loss marks another heartbreaking chapter for Kelsey and her family, who continue to show strength and love in the face of deep sadness.