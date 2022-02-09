Kendall Jenner makes an ‘athletic’ debut on TikTok

Model Kendall Jenner made her debut on the video application TikTok earlier this week, with a snowboarding clip.

“It’s giving ‘pick me’ vibes”, read the caption on the 11-second clip which featured the elder Jenner showing off her self-proclaimed ‘athleticness’, as she collapses her face-first into the snow while attempting to land a jump.

“I’m literally built as an athlete. Every blood test I’ve ever done has said that I am like over the normal limit of athleticness”, her dialogue from an episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, played in the background of the video.

The snippet shared by the 26-year-old celeb has been watched by over 6.5 million users of the social app while claiming millions of likes as well. The celeb also managed to amass millions of followers on TikTok within a day of her debut.

The second-youngest sibling of the famed ‘Kardashian-Jenner’ clan was named as “World’s highest-paid model” in 2017, ousting Gisele Bündchen, and has been maintaining the position since then.

She made her first appearance on television in 2007 with the reality series KUWTK, about their blended family, whereas her first modeling job was signed at the age of 13.

It is pertinent to mention, Kendall Jenner’s close pal Gigi Hadid mentioned earlier this week that she has a secret TikTok account that she uses as a lurker to perform her mom duties.

