Kendall Jenner shares shocking struggles behind glamorous life

An American model and media personality – Kendall Nicole Jenner recently talked about her personal struggles with the fashion industry.

During her discussion on the Anything Goes podcast with Emma Chamberlain, Kendall disclosed that many times she “cries herself to sleep.”

Jenner who rose to fame in the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, highlighted the less glam aspects of her career in fashion industry.

“I think I’ve been extremely fortunate. But I also have had my own set of challenges, whether it’s [being] overworked or not getting a job that I would’ve really loved to get,” Kendall said.

She depicted about her lonely nights which she spent crying alone in different cities, feeling lonely and disconnected from home.

“I’ve had really dark nights where I’ve been in random cities and just hysterically crying myself to sleep because I haven’t been home in three months and I’ve been pretty much alone the entire time,” the American model stated.

Apart from her personal struggle, she also revealed her admiration from iconic supermodel Christy Turlington.

The 818 Tequila founder said, “I spent a lot of time looking at her face as a kid. She seemed so calm and collected. I really appreciated her energy through it all. And it feels like life outside modelling and family were really important to her.”