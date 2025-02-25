Cameron Brink shares epic Kendrick Lamar moment

Cameron Brink, the Los Angeles Sparks forward, has made a revelation about American rapper Kendrick Lamar that’s quickly gone viral.

While the hip-hop world was buzzing about Kendrick Lamar’s unforgettable Super Bowl LIX performance, one of his longtime admirers, Cameron Brink, shared a story about how she caught Lamar’s attention in a way that few could ever imagine.

Cameron Brink, a former Stanford star, revealed during a recent episode of her “Straight to Cam” podcast with Sydel Curry-Lee that she picked Kendrick Lamar over his rap rival Drake in a fun WNBA Draft question.

“When the [WNBA] Draft was going on, we were doing questions on the orange carpet,” Brink said. ”

The question was: Kendrick Lamar or Drake? … And everyone chose Drake, and I was the only one who chose Kendrick.”

To her surprise, that choice ended up leading to a connection with Kendrick Lamar. “Fast forward to (the) USC-Notre Dame women’s basketball game a while ago,” Brink continued.

“A guy came up to me with his super cute daughter. He was like ‘I work with Kendrick, and he noticed that you were the only person that said him. And he (expletive) with you. He says ‘You’re L.A.’ I was like, ‘Really!?’ I was like, ‘I love you, Kendrick.'”

The moment didn’t end there. “So then he was like, ‘I’ll take a video and I’ll send it to him.’ And in the video, I was like taking the phone, ‘I love you, Kendrick!’ Maybe he was lying, I don’t know. But I think he knows who I am, and that was a highlight of my life.”

Earlier, Kendrick Lamar’s dominating performance at the Super Bowl with “Not Like Us” boosted his latest album, GNX, as it climbs to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

The achievement has further solidified the Kendrick Lamar’s legendary status. As of the chart dated February 22, 2025, Kendrick’s 2017 album DAMN. sits at No 9, and his 2012 breakthrough album good kid, m.A.A.d city holds the No 10 position.

This marks the first time in history that a rap artist has had at least three albums concurrently in the top 10 on the Billboard 200.

The last time a musician from any genre accomplished this feat was Taylor Swift, who placed five albums in the top 10 on the December 9, 2023, chart.

Before that, Prince achieved the same with three albums in the top 10 following his death in 2016.