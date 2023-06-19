Kenya and EU sign trade deal at ceremony in Nairobi

NAIROBI: The European Union and Kenya signed a trade deal on Monday in a coup for Brussels as it seeks deeper economic ties with Africa.

“Today is a very proud moment for Kenya, and I believe a very proud moment for the European Union,” Kenyan Trade Minister Moses Kuria said after signing the EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement with EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

Once ratified and entered into force, the trade deal will give Kenya tariff-free access to the EU, its biggest market where it sends roughly one-fifth of all its exports.

These are mainly agricultural products such as the country’s famous tea and coffee, and 70 percent of its flowers.

Kenya will gradually open its markets but exclude a range of sensitive products, EU officials said.

“What a momentous day this is for EU-Kenya relations,” Dombrovskis said at a ceremony also attended by Kenyan President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“I look forward to moving as quickly as possible to (a) signature and the successful implementation of this agreement so that our people and economies can begin feeling its benefits.”