21 dead, 30-plus missing in Kenya landslide: minister

At least 21 people died and more than 30 were still missing in a landslide on Saturday caused by heavy rains in western Kenya, the interior minister said.

The landslide occurred overnight in Marakwet East in the west of the Kenya, which is currently in rainy season.

“We have confirmed the loss of 21 people to this tragedy, while over 30 people are still unaccounted for as reported by their families,” Kipchumba Murkomen wrote on X.

Search and rescue operations were paused for the night, he added.

The Kenyan Red Cross shared aerial images from the region that showed massive mudslides and flash flooding stretching over vast distances.

It said it was coordinating rescue efforts with the government, including air evacuations for the injured.

“Access to some of the affected areas remains extremely difficult due to flooding and blocked routes,” it said in a statement on X.

Landslides kill at least 20 people in India’s Darjeeling

Floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains have killed at least 20 people in Darjeeling in northern India.

Intense overnight storms which deposited 300 millimetres (12 inches) of rain have left rivers in spate in the mountainous district in the eastern state of West Bengal, causing widespread damage.

Raging waters have smashed into bridges and caved in roads.

“In the wake of last night’s heavy cyclone in the Darjeeling hills, over 20 people have lost their lives,” said Harsh Vardhan Shringla, a lawmaker in India’s upper house.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “pained by the loss of lives”.

“The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides,” he said in a statement on social media.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said several areas “have been flooded due to sudden huge rains within a few hours last night as well as due to rush of excessive river water”.

“Two iron bridges have collapsed, several roads have been damaged and flooded, and huge tracts of land have been inundated,” Banerjee said on X.