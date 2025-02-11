web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

KES to USD: Kenyan Shilling flat against US Dollar

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

The Kenyan Shilling (KES) was unchanged against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, data from the London Stock Exchange Group showed.

At 0931 GMT, the shilling was quoted at 128.90/129.40 per dollar, the same level it closed at on Monday.

About KES

The Kenyan Shilling (KES) is the official currency of Kenya, a country located in East Africa. It was introduced in 1966, replacing the East African shilling, which was used by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. The Kenyan Shilling is subdivided into 100 cents.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) is responsible for issuing and managing the Kenyan Shilling. The CBK sets monetary policy, regulates the financial system, and maintains financial stability in the country. The Shilling is widely accepted in Kenya and is used for all transactions, from small purchases to large business deals.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – PKR to USD, AED, SAR

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.