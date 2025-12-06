Kerala saw 170 cases, 42 deaths from brain-eating amoeba in 2025: Centre

Kerala has recorded 170 cases and 42 deaths from amoebic meningoencephalitis — commonly known as brain-eating amoeba infection — in 2025, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister Prataprao Jadhav said the state has reported “211 cases and 53 deaths since 2023”.

“While the year 2023 saw two cases and two deaths due to amoebic meningoencephalitis, it jumped to 39 cases and 9 deaths in 2024. The cases soared to 170 in 2025, and claimed 42 lives,” Jadhav said.

The Minister said the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Kozhikode, conducted an investigation into the rising incidence in July last year.

“A high-level meeting was conducted by the Secretary, Department of Health Research/Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), with national and state experts to review the surge in amoebic meningoencephalitis cases in Kerala.

National Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) surveillance was reinforced through 18 Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs), with emphasis on cross-validation of tests, improved environmental surveillance, and evidence-based treatment guidance,” he said.

The government, he added, continues to support information, education, and communication (IEC) initiatives and is working with the state to improve research, prevention, and preparedness.

Further epidemiological assessments by the NCDC strengthened surveillance and IEC systems, and led to a revised Communicable Disease alert on Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis issued in October 2024, outlining updated management and prevention guidelines.

Amoebic encephalitis is an acute, rapidly fatal central nervous system disease caused primarily by Naegleria fowleri, a free-living amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater bodies such as lakes, rivers, and streams.

Infection typically occurs when contaminated water enters the nose, allowing the amoeba to travel to the brain.

What is brain-eating amoeba?

Caused by: Naegleria fowleri, a free-living amoeba found in warm freshwater.

How infection occurs: Contaminated water enters the nose while swimming or diving.

Disease name: Primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).

Progression: Extremely rapid; affects the brain and central nervous system.

Fatality: Very high; most cases are fatal within days.

Not spread by: Drinking contaminated water or person-to-person contact.