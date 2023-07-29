Kerala women win Rs10 crore lottery jackpot

The extraordinary tale of the 11 women from Kerala, India, experienced an overnight transformation when they won a staggering Rs 10 crore as the first prize in the monsoon bumper lottery.

Over the course of the last two and a half years, these inspirational women have been diligently gathering non-biodegradable waste from residences and establishments, striving to earn a livelihood.

According to the reports, nine of the women collectively contributed Rs 25 each, totaling the required Rs 250 to buy the lottery ticket, while the remaining two members chipped in Rs 12.5 each.

The newfound wealth will profoundly impact their lives. Most of the women plan to use the money responsibly, aiming to build houses, secure their children’s education, and alleviate their debts. Some members, facing severe financial hardships, even walked to the municipality from their homes to save on transportation costs.

These women, who had been striving sincerely to make ends meet, now experience a life forever changed by the unexpected blessing of good fortune. The story of these 11 women serves as a poignant reminder that life can take surprising turns, and the power of togetherness can lead to exceptional outcomes.