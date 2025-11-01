Kerosene oil, light diesel price rises following petrol hike

ISLAMABAD: The price of kerosene oil in Pakistan increased on Saturday following a recent hike in petrol and diesel prices, ARY News reported.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) issued a notification confirming the price revision.

According to the notification, the price of kerosene oil has been raised by Rs3.34 per litre, increasing from Rs181.71 to Rs185.05 per litre.

Similarly, the price of light diesel oil has been increased by Rs1.22 per litre, bringing the new rate to Rs163.98 per litre, up from Rs162.76.

Earlier today, the federal government announced new petrol prices and other petroleum product rates, which will be effective from November 1 to November 15, 2025, according to an official notification.

As per the notification, petrol prices have been increased by Rs2.43 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs265.45 per litre. Meanwhile, diesel rates have also risen by Rs3.02 per litre, with the revised price set at Rs278.44 per litre.

Officials said the revision in petrol prices reflects fluctuations in global oil markets and aims to align domestic fuel costs with international trends. The government urged consumers to stay informed about the updated petrol prices and plan their fuel usage accordingly during the first half of November.

The notification also highlighted that the adjustments in petroleum products are part of regular revisions to ensure fair pricing and to manage the impact of global oil price changes on local consumers.