Kerosene oil, light diesel prices witness second increase in 15 days

ISLAMABAD: Prices of kerosene oil and light diesel saw their second increase within a month on Sunday, following a recent hike in diesel rates, ARY News reported.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) issued a notification confirming the revised prices.

According to the notification, the price of kerosene oil has been raised by Rs9.29 per litre, rising from Rs185.05 to Rs194.34 per litre.

Similarly, the price of light diesel oil has increased by Rs6.82 per litre, taking the new rate to Rs170.08 per litre, up from Rs163.98.

Notably, the government recently raised the price of high-speed diesel by Rs6 per litre, while petrol prices remain unchanged for the next fortnight.

Earlier, on November 1, the price of kerosene oil was increased by Rs3.34 per litre, from Rs181.71 to Rs185.05, while light diesel oil rose by Rs1.22 per litre, from Rs162.76 to Rs163.98.

The back-to-back increases within just 15 days have sparked frustration among the public and transporters.

On Sunday, goods transporters announced a 4% increase in transportation fares following the latest petroleum price hike.

In a video statement, the Pakistan Goods Transport Association Alliance’s President, Malik Shehzad Awan, strongly condemned the increase in petroleum product prices, stating that the entire transport community rejects the hike in fuel prices.

He added that the government continues to increase petroleum prices, toll taxes, and withholding taxes, placing additional burdens on transporters.

He warned that the government’s policies are pushing the transport sector toward a nationwide strike. Awan further stated that they will soon announce a strategy to protest against the irregularities in the petroleum sector.