Kerosene oil price increases following petrol, diesel hike

ISLAMABAD: The price of kerosene oil in Pakistan rose on Tuesday after a recent hike in the prices of petrol and diesel, ARY News reported.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) issued a notification confirming the price increase.

According to the notification, the price of kerosene oil has been raised by Rs15.23 per litre, climbing from Rs169.20 to Rs184.43.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has imposed a climate support levy on petroleum products on the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) demand.

With the commencement of the new fiscal year 2025-26, the federal government has enforced new taxes on petroleum products in line with the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) climate financing conditions.

A fresh “Climate Support Levy” of Rs2.50 per litre has been imposed on petrol, diesel, and kerosene. This levy has been adjusted by reducing the previously applicable Petroleum Development Levy (PDL).

On kerosene, a new Climate Support Levy of Rs2.50 has been imposed, in addition to the existing Rs18.95 per litre PDL. Similarly, light diesel continues to carry a PDL of Rs15.37 per litre.

Read More: Pakistan imposes climate support levy on petroleum products

Earlier today, the federal government increased petrol prices for the next fortnight, pushing the petrol price up by Rs 8.36 per litre, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the petrol price has been increased by Rs14.80 per litre, bringing the new petrol price to Rs266.89 per litre.

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel has been raised by Rs10.39 per litre, with the new rate set at Rs272.98 per litre.