Keshav Maharaj achieves major milestone in Zimbabwe Test

Stand-in South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj has become the first spinner from his country to bag 200 wickets in Test cricket.

The left-arm spinner, who was named stand-in captain after Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the Zimbabwe Test series, reached the 200-wicket milestone in the 34th over of Zimbabwe’s innings in the first Test at Queens Sports Club.

Keshav Maharaj dismissed Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine, who was stumped by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne, for his 200th wicket in Test cricket.

Maharaj made a useful contribution with the bat as well, adding 21 runs from 30 balls while batting at No. 9. His effort helped South Africa reach an imposing first-innings total of 418 for 9 in the opening Test.

Since his Test debut in 2016, the left-armer has been a mainstay in South Africa’s red-ball cricket and has appeared in 59 games for South Africa.

Read more: Temba Bavuma ruled out of Zimbabwe Tests

Overall, Keshav Maharaj is the ninth Proteas player to complete 200 Test wickets.

It is worth noting here that former pacer Dale Steyn is South Africa’s all-time leading wicket-taker in the red-ball format with 439 wickets in 93 matches.

Shaun Pollock follows him in the second spot with 421 wickets in 108 Tests.

South Africa squad for Zimbabwe Tests: David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj (c), Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi (second Test only), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen and Kyle Verreynne, and Codi Yusuf.