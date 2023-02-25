Keti Bandar: Seawater invades villages after protective dyke breach

THATTA: Seawater flooded three villages near coastal town of Keti Bandar after breach in a protective embankment along the sea, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Three villages, Hashim Jat, Ali Bux Jat and Khuda Bux Jat near Keti Bandar, submerged after a 30 feet wide breach developed in a protective dyke along the sea. Tidal waves disrupted the land link of the villages with other areas.

According to local residents, the seawater rapidly entering in coastal settlements.

The district and local administrations have been absent from the scene, as people in need of help, facing the situation themselves and moving towards safer places on their own, local residents complained.

Last year in June, around a dozen villages along the Gharo Creek had been flooded by tidal waves, forcing hundreds of villagers to escape from their homes.

The villages in Kharo Chhan and Keti Bandar talukas, were submerged in water after breach in the protective dyke of Gharo Creek owing to ferocious tidal waves.

Football and cricket grounds of Gharo town and a graveyard had also been drowned under the seawater.

The rampaging seawater entered in local villages owing to ferocious winds and flooding fuelled by strong tidal waves.

Comments