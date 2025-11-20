Kevin Costner to play former U.S. president in new United Nations TV series

Kevin Costner is said to be in talks to play the role of former U.S. President Bill Clinton in an upcoming series.

According to Variety, the 70-year–old actor is being considered for the role of the 79-year-old former Commander-in-Chief in political drama United. In addition to Costner, Chukwudi Iwuji is also in talks to play UN Secretary General Kofi Annan in the show.

Many Sources have told the outlet that the project is in early development and is to be produced in association with the United Nations.

The Yellowstone star will also reportedly serve as an executive producer alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in United.

Moreover, the Night Hunter director David Raymond will write and direct the show while Appian Way, Onwards Studios and Prime Focus DNEG will serve as producers.

Costner has previously played the roles of many historical figures in the past, including Eliot Ness in The Untouchables (1987) and Jim Garrison in JFK (1991).

The show “will tell true stories of heroism and perseverance by humanitarians in pursuit of making the world a better place for all,” according to the publication.

Bill Clinton served as the 42nd President of the United States from 1993 to 2001.

In 1998, he became only the second president in U.S. history to be impeached by the House of Representatives, facing charges of perjury and obstruction of justice related to his efforts to conceal an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Bill was subsequently acquitted by the Senate and went on to complete his presidential term.