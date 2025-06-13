Footage reveals Kevin Hart’s full Usher-inspired routine at BET awards

Kevin Hart stole the show at the 2025 BET Awards with a surprise comedy act that left fans and Usher speechless.

During the ceremony’s 25th anniversary celebration, the comedian turned heads by walking into the theatre wearing Usher’s iconic red Ferrari faux fur coat from his Past Present Future Tour.

But that wasn’t all, Hart took the joke even further by revealing the inside label of the coat Usher’s name had been crossed out in red marker and “Kevin Hart” was written underneath.

The jacket, a custom design by Ferrari creative director Rocco Iannone, was originally made for Usher’s tour performances.



While performing his routine, Kevin Hart tried to copy one of Usher’s most memorable onstage acts, feeding cherries to women in the audience.

Dressed in the dramatic coat and flanked by two butlers holding bowls of cherries, Kevin Hart offered fruit to stars in the crowd. But unlike Usher, whose charm usually wins over the audience, Hart’s attempts didn’t quite land.

Actresses Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold gave one of the funniest responses of the night. As Kevin Hart approached them with cherries, they sang back, “You’ll get it, you’ll get it bad, if you don’t get your Black [expletive] away from us!” — referencing Usher’s 2001 hit U Got It Bad.

Watching from home, Usher took to TikTok the next morning to share his stunned reaction. “How the hell he get my jacket?” the R&B star asked while watching Kevin Hart’s sketch, clearly surprised and amused.

Usher didn’t seem to have known in advance that his custom outfit would be used for the comedy bit.

Kevin Hart’s impersonation added to a long list of standout moments from the nearly five-hour BET Awards show, which included star-studded tributes and extended sketches. The event ran over time but gave plenty of room for laughter and celebration.

As for Kevin Hart, he went fully into character, even going shirtless under the red coat, drawing playful reactions from the audience. Actress Kerry Washington joined in the fun by refusing his cherry offering, adding yet another laugh to the night.