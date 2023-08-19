Kevin Pietersen shocked at Harry Brook’s omission from England World Cup Squad

LONDON: Former England batter Kevin Pietersen on Saturday said he is “flabbergasted” that young batter Harry Brook has been left out of England’s one-day international (ODI) World Cup squad.

Ben Stokes has come out of ODI retirement for England’s 50-over title defence in India in October and November, with fellow middle-order batter Harry Brook omitted from the 15-man group despite starring for his country in the Test arena.

Stokes reversed his ODI retirement ahead of the competition, with Dawid Malan also picked ahead of Harry Brook. England opted for a squad with David Willey as the extra seamer, given a likely need for rotation in the event.

Speaking to international media, Kevin Pietersen said: “I’m absolutely flabbergasted that [Brook] cannot make England’s World Cup squad because he is pure quality. I just cannot believe it”.

“I saw this guy at Headingley two years ago when The Hundred took off and I immediately saw a superstar. I saw someone playing 360, who could hit the same balls over extra-cover or midwicket,” he added.

Harry Brook has played just three ODIs, making one half-century, but is rated as one of the most exciting young batters in the world.

He averages north of 60 in Test cricket so far, and fetched a record pay packet in the 2023 IPL auction. While he struggled at times during that competition, a century against Kolkata Knight Riders was a marker of his talent.

Pietersen is not the only one to be taken aback by England’s decision. Jofra Archer, not selected in the squad as he continues his recovery from injury, learned of the move live on air and said that he was “stunned”. Brook, like Archer, is set to be named as one of England’s three travelling reserves for the competition.