Kevin Spacey lands second major role after 2023 trial

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey landed a role in the upcoming conspiracy action-thriller ‘The Awakening,’ his second major role following his criminal trial in 2023.

Directed by Matt Routledge, the film was announced last year with Peter Stormare, Alice Eve, Steve Berkoff, Julian Glover, Matt Hookings, Eddie Hall and Justin Tinto.

‘The Awakening’ revolves around Jason (Tinto) and Rebecca (Eve) as they uncover a conspiracy to control the world.

Camelot Films is producing the upcoming title film, which is currently in post-production.

“We are all extremely excited about Cloud9 Studios set to bring this exciting film to market,” said Tim Kent, who is one of the producers on ‘The Awakening’.

“Filming our conspiracy thriller at the iconic Pinewood Studios added a unique layer of intrigue to the project. The studio’s rich history of filmmaking, combined with our gripping narrative, has resulted in a film that we believe will resonate with audiences seeking thought-provoking and thrilling entertainment,” he added.

It is worth noting here that the allegations of sexual misconduct against Kevin Spacey began with the Me Too movement in 2017, when actor Anthony Rapp accused the veteran Hollywood actor of assaulting him back in 1986, when he was 14, while the latter was 26.

Subsequently, Spacey was removed from the series ‘House of Cards’.

In 2023, Kevin Spacey was acquitted of all nine sexual offense charges in a UK criminal trial in 2023.

He has since worked on a few projects, mostly European, including “Control” and “Peter Five Eight.”