Key Australia pacers likely to miss Pakistan T20I series

Australia’s ace pacers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins are likely to miss the three-match T20I series against Pakistan ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Although the ace duo is included in the World Cup squad, the fitness of both bowlers has raised doubts over their participation.

Cummins has made one appearance in the third Ashes Test after recovering from a back injury, while Hazlewood, who was ruled out of the Ashes after the opening match, is recovering from an Achilles injury.

Australia’s chair of selectors, George Bailey expressed confidence over Hazlewood and Tim David’s fitness ahead of the mega event.

“I don’t think they [Cummins and Hazlewood] will be available for the Pakistan series [three T20Is in January], but I think both should be online [for the World Cup],” Bailey told reporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

He shed light on Pat Cummins and stated that the latter could play in the second half of the World Cup just like Travis Head did in the ODI World Cup during 2023.

“Patty might be a bit later; that might be a similar sort of situation to Travis Head in the 50-over World Cup, where there’s an entry point at some point.

Hopefully, we can manage and carry a squad until that point. I think Hoff [Hazlewood] should be right by the start, think Tim David should be right by the start,” he said.

He also revealed that the Big Bash League (BBL) players will also come into consideration for the inclusion in the squad for the Pakistan series.

Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.