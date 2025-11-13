Key details surface: Army Chief to be CDF; Commander Strategic Command appointment protected

ISLAMABAD: The vital points of the amendment bill to the Army Act have surfaced, revealing a change in Section 176-C, ARY News reported.

The Federal Cabinet meeting on Thursday approved amendments to six laws in view of the 27th Amendment, and it also gave its nod to amendments in all three services acts. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over an important Federal Cabinet meeting after the approval of the 27th Amendment in both houses of the Parliament, the Senate and the National Assembly.

The Cabinet approved the amendments in all three services acts in view of the amendment to Article 243. Under the amendment, the ranks of Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force, and Admiral of the Fleet will be given legal protection.

Legislation for the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Services has also been approved in the vital Cabinet meeting. The meeting decided that legislation will also be conducted for the creation of the post of Commander of the National Strategic Command (CNSC).

According to the content of the amendment bill of the Army Act:

The Federal Government will appoint the Vice-Chief of Army Staff and Deputy Chief of Army Staff on the recommendation of the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF).

The Vice-Chief of Army will execute his powers and duties in light of the instructions of the CDF.

The government has changed a word in Section B of the Army Act; appointments will now be made on the recommendation of the Army Chief instead of the government.

After amending Clause G, the post of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) will be abolished effective November 27, 2025.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will appoint the Commander of National Strategic Command on the recommendation of the Army Chief and the CDF.

The Premier will determine the conditions, rules, and regulations of the CNSC and will also be able to reappoint the CNSC for a further tenure of three years.

The appointment, reappointment, and extension of the CNSC cannot be challenged in any court.

Retirement age, tenure of service, and removal provisions under the Army Act will not be applicable to the CNSC.

The CNSC will serve his duties in the Pakistan Army as a General.

The tenure of the CDF will start from the day the notification is issued, and the Army Chief will be the Chief of Defence Forces.

If a General is promoted to Field Marshal, he will serve under Section 2, while the Federal Government will determine the duties and responsibilities of the Army Chief and the CDF.