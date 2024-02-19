22.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Key officials brief Maryam about Punjab’s administrative matters

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: The nominated candidate for the position of Chief Minister in Punjab, PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz, engaged in meetings with key officials to gain insights into the administrative and educational landscape of the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Chief Secretary of Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, and the Inspector General of Punjab Police welcomed Maryam Nawaz, providing her with comprehensive briefings on the current state of law and order in the province.

Various government secretaries also had meetings with Maryam Nawaz, where they discussed the functioning and performance of their respective departments.

READ: Maryam Nawaz will be PML-N’s candidate for CM Punjab: Shehbaz

The Secretary of Schools, Secretary of Higher Education, and Secretary of Special Education informed the PML-N’s leader about the ongoing educational initiatives and activities in the province.

Furthermore, provincial secretaries took the opportunity to provide Maryam Nawaz with insights into the administrative and security situation of various districts. They apprised her of the challenges and achievements in maintaining law and order.

The Secretary of C&W (Communication and Works) and the Secretary of Planning and Development gave detailed briefings on the progress of development projects in Punjab.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.