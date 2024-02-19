Key officials brief Maryam about Punjab’s administrative matters

LAHORE: The nominated candidate for the position of Chief Minister in Punjab, PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz, engaged in meetings with key officials to gain insights into the administrative and educational landscape of the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Chief Secretary of Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, and the Inspector General of Punjab Police welcomed Maryam Nawaz, providing her with comprehensive briefings on the current state of law and order in the province.

Various government secretaries also had meetings with Maryam Nawaz, where they discussed the functioning and performance of their respective departments.

The Secretary of Schools, Secretary of Higher Education, and Secretary of Special Education informed the PML-N’s leader about the ongoing educational initiatives and activities in the province.

Furthermore, provincial secretaries took the opportunity to provide Maryam Nawaz with insights into the administrative and security situation of various districts. They apprised her of the challenges and achievements in maintaining law and order.

The Secretary of C&W (Communication and Works) and the Secretary of Planning and Development gave detailed briefings on the progress of development projects in Punjab.