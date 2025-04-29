Key suspect arrested in Noshki bus attack, allegedly linked to India

QUETTA: Pakistan’s security forces have arrested a key suspect involved in the Noshki blast during a counterterrorism operation near the Pak-Afghan border in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing security sources.

The suspect, identified as Farid Baloch, was apprehended during a targeted raid. According to security sources, he confessed to having links with Indian operatives.

Farid Baloch is reportedly affiliated with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army’s (BLA) Majeed Brigade.

During interrogation, the suspect claimed that the Noshki attack was planned by the BLA with the support of India’s intelligence agency, RAW, and members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He alleged that a RAW agent met him in Afghanistan to brief him on the plan.

He further stated that he acted as a courier, relaying instructions from Indian agents to BLA’s local leadership. He also revealed that he received funds and operational directives during meetings with RAW agents in Afghanistan and remained in contact with Indian handlers via Snapchat.

The Noshki incident involved a terrorist attack on a convoy of eight buses traveling to Taftan. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of five security personnel and injuries to 30 others.

Earlier today, seven unidentified bodies were recovered on Tuesday from the Chutair Tangi area of Ziarat district of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to Deputy Commissioner Ziarat, some local residents spotted seven bodies near Konchi dam and informed the authorities.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams and Levies personnel reached the scene and shifted the bodies to a hospital. Police launched an investigation into the incident.

“Details and facts will be confirmed after the investigation is complete,” the deputy commissioner stated, adding that efforts are ongoing to identify the victims and determine the motive and perpetrators behind the killings.

In response to the gruesome incident, local residents staged a protest and blocked the Ziarat-Chutair road, demanding immediate action from the authorities.