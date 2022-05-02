KGF 2 continues Box Office lead; crosses the 1000 crore mark worldwide

Yash starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ has amassed over INR1000 crore in its worldwide Box Office collections.

Maintaining the domination over all the newly released titles at the Box Office, ‘KGF: chapter 2’ has not failed in its flight, as the movie crossed the INR1000 crore mark with the global collections on Sunday, confirmed the Indian trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

Prashanth Neel directorial saga is only the fourth Indian film to touch the prestigious 1000 crore mark, following the feat of the recently released ‘RRR’ (INR1115 crore), ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ (INR1810 crore), and ‘Dangal’ (INR2024 crore), while it is the first Kannada movie to achieve the honor.

As per the trade analysts, the Box Office monster would be able to topple ‘RRR’ soon to secure a spot in the top three.

Moreover, the collections for the Hindi version only have crossed INR350 crores, a number bigger than the total of any Bollywood movie released during the pandemic over the past two years.

#KGF2 3rd Weekend- Friday ₹ 4.25 cr, Saturday ₹ 7.25 cr, Sunday ₹ 9.27 cr. Total: ₹ 369.58 cr. Monday to Thursday going to be EXCELLENT again.. All set to enter ₹ 400 CR CLUB. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER #KGFChapter2 #Yash pic.twitter.com/VzZOVF9qfq — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 2, 2022

Led by the south superstar, the ensemble cast of the movie includes Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. The period crime thriller follows the tale of Rocky – the kingpin of the Kolar Gold Fields.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

It is pertinent to mention that post-credits of ‘KGF 2’ teased a final draft of ‘KGF: Chapter 3’, hinting at a sequel. Speaking about the same, Neel said, “If people love KGF: Chapter 2, we could think of continuing the franchise.”

Comments