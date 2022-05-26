KGF Chapter 2: Yash starrer continues on record-breaking spree

Yash starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ continue to claim more Box Office records as the crime saga crossed INR1200 crore in its worldwide collections.

Prashanth Neel directorial crime thriller has amassed a massive INR12.2 billion in its worldwide Box Office collections in six weeks of release. The title which opened in theatres on April 14, had clashed with superhit pan-Indian movies – S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ and Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Beast’ – proved a clear choice among the masses.

As per the reports from Indian trade analysts, after minting a total of INR1210.53 cr within the first five weeksof release, Yash’s action-packed performer refused to slow down the race toward all-time highest grosser. The film currently stands at INR1229.14 crores in its worldwide BO collections.

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office Week 1 to 5 – ₹ 1210.53 cr

Week 6

Day 1 – ₹ 3.10 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 3.48 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 4.02 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 4.68 cr

Day 5 – ₹ 1.87 cr

Day 6 – ₹ 1.46 cr

Total – ₹ 1229.14 cr REFUSES to slow down. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 25, 2022

The ‘K.G.F’ sequel surpassed Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ (INR1115 crore) to become the third-highest grossing movie of India, with top two positions being held by ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ (INR1810 crore), and ‘Dangal’ (INR2024 crore). It has the honor of being the top-grossing Kannada title though.

Led by the south superstar, the ensemble cast of the movie includes Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. The period crime thriller follows the tale of Rocky – the kingpin of the Kolar Gold Fields.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

It is pertinent to mention that producer Vijay Kiragandur had confirmed ‘chapter 3’ for the superhit franchise earlier this month.

Team ‘KGF’ has planned to begin the shoot for the third installment after October this year, as confirmed by Kiragandur. “Going forward, we are going to create a Marvel kind of universe,” he added.

Comments