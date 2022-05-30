KGF fan falls ill after smoking like ‘Rocky Bhai’

A 15-year-old fan of the Pan-Indian film franchise KGF fell ill after smoking a whole pack of cigarettes in protagonist Rocky Bhai’s style.

An India-based news agency reported that a teenager from Hyderabad smoked a packet of a cigarette after watching KGF: Chapter 2 thrice in a fortnight. He suffered a severe throat ache and cough.

The superfan was taken to a Century Hospital where he was treated successfully. He also underwent counselling.

Pulmonologist Dr Rohith Reddy Pathuri, speaking with the news agency, said that the antics of Rocky Bhai-like characters can influence teenagers to do such things.

“Teenagers do get easily influenced by characters like ‘Rocky Bhai’,” he said as quoted in the report. “In this case, this young boy took to smoking and fell severely sick after consuming a packet full of cigarettes. Movies are a highly influencing element in our society.

“Movie-makers and actors have a moral responsibility to not glamorize acts like smoking cigarettes or chewing tobacco or consuming alcohol. Characters like ‘Rocky Bhai’ have a cult-following and young minds do get influenced by the acts of these demi-gods on screen.”

The doctor requested the parents to keep their children’s behaviour and what is causing them.

He added, “Instead of regretting it later, it is important parents play a role in creating awareness about the ill-effects of acts like smoking tobacco and consuming alcohol.”

KGF: Chapter 2, a direct sequel to KGF: Chapter 1, tells the story of an overlord named Rocky, whose name strikes fear among foes while his allies look up to him. His enemies are seeking revenge against him while the government is considering him a threat.

It has a stellar cast with the likes of Naveen Kumar Gowda aka Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Archana Joi and others.

