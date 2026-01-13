Khadija Shah, others declared proclaimed offenders in May 9 attack case

An Anti-Terrorism Court has declared four individuals, including Khadija Shah, as proclaimed offenders in connection with the 9 May Askari Tower attack case.

During proceedings, Administrative Judge Manzar Ali Gul issued permanent arrest warrants against Khadija Shah, Hamza Sohail, Usman Aslam, and Ahmed Marselin due to their repeated failure to appear before the court.

Authorities informed the court that the accused had consistently avoided attending the main trial hearings for the Askari Tower attack.

The public prosecutor added that Khadija Shah had gone into hiding following a separate conviction on 9 May, while the other accused were also evading the court out of fear of arrest.

The court has directed that further action be taken in accordance with the law.

On December 28, 2023, she was released by released from prison after being granted bail by a local court in Quetta.

She was arrested in cases of attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower and torching police vehicles.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also arrested her in a cybercrime case of posting social media messages to incite people against the army during the May 9 violence.