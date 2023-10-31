Khadija Shah’s judicial remand extended in Jinnah house attack case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists Khadija Shah, Aliya Hamza and others in the Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported.

The case was taken up by ATC Judge Abher Gul. Khadija Shah, Aliya Hamza, Tayyaba Raja, Rubina Jameel and other PTI activists were presented.

The court while extending their judicial remand for 14 more days, ordered police to present the accused again on November 14.

Khadija Shah, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and former finance minister Dr Salman Shah’s daughter is currently in jail on judicial remand in the Askari Tower attack case following the arrest of former prime minister and PTI chief on May 9.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.