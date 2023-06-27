Khadija Shah seeks bail in Askari Tower attack case

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Shah on Tuesday filed a bail plea in the Askari Tower attack case.

Ms. Shah moved a bail plea in Lahore High Court through her lawyer Sameer Khosa. The fashion designer in her plea stated that charges of her involvement in Askari Tower attack case are ‘baseless’.

The case registered at Gulberg police station of arson and vandalizing Askari Tower is ‘fake’, the plea stated. Khadija Shah has pleaded with the court to grant her post-arrest bail in the Askari Tower attack case.

Khadija, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and former finance minister Dr Salman Shah’s daughter, is currently in jail on judicial remand in the Jinnah House attack case.

The daughter of the former finance minister was granted consular access at the request of US as she is holding dual nationality.

Earlier this month, a US delegation met Khadija in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Sources told ARY News that the US delegation met Khadija in Kot Lakhpat Jail and reviewed the legal options for her release.