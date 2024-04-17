Khadija Shah’s arrest warrants cancelled

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Wednesday cancelled arrest warrants issued for PTI activist Khadija Shah in Askari Tower vandalism case, ARY News reported.

The court suspended her warrants after Khadija, who is also the daughter of a former finance minister, appeared in the court.

The court had issued her arrest warrants on Tuesday after she continuously skipped court proceedings.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case until May 2.

On December 28, last year, she was released by released from prison after being granted bail by a local court in Quetta.

Shah was arrested in cases of attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower and torching police vehicles.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also arrested her in a cybercrime case of posting social media messages to incite people against the army during the May 9 violence.