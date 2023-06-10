31.9 C
Khadija Shah’s bail plea in Jinnah House attack case fixed for hearing

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has fixed for hearing a bail petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Shah in a case related to an arson attack on Jinnah House on May 9, ARY News reported.

The plea was filed by Khadija’s legal representatives, Syed Sulaiman Shah and Jahanzeb.

The two-member bench headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi will hear the case on June 12.

Khadija , a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and former finance minister Dr Salman Shah’s daughter, is currently in jail on judicial remand in the Jinnah House attack case.

The federal government reportedly decided to grant consular access to the US national Khadija who is a prime suspect in the Jinnah House attack case, it emerged.

The interior ministry has approved to grant consular access to Khadija at the request of the US Embassy. The US Embassy had requested the interior ministry to seek consular access for Shah.

Last month, police arrested the daughter of former finance minister Salman Shah and fashion designer Khadija in the Jinnah House attack case on May 09.

Khadija had reportedly surrendered before the SSP CIA police Malik Liaquat in Iqbal Town Lahore.

