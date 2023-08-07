Khadija Shah’s remand extended in Askari Tower attack case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Shah in the Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported.

Ms. Shah was presented before the ATC judge after her judicial remand expired today. The court while extending her judicial remand for 14 more days, ordered police to present the accused again on August 21.

Khadija Shah, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and former finance minister Dr Salman Shah’s daughter, is currently in jail on judicial remand.

Read more: Yasmin Rashid, Khadija Shah’s bail plea rejected in May 9 riots case

The daughter of the former finance minister was granted consular access at the request of US as she is holding dual nationality.

Last month, police arrested the daughter of former finance minister Salman Shah and fashion designer Khadija in the Jinnah House attack case.

Khadija had reportedly surrendered before the SSP CIA police Malik Liaquat in Iqbal Town Lahore.