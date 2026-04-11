Khairpur: Four killed, 5 injured in shootout between two rival groups

KHAIRPUR: An exchange of fire between armed men of two rival groups in Khairpur four persons were killed while five others were injured, local police said.

Deadly shooting incident took place in shrine town of Daraza in Khairpur district. Police said that the incident was the result of an old feud.

SSP Khairpur has said that heavy contingents of police force have been deployed to the area.

Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of the killing of four people, has expressed grief over the loss of four lives including a woman.

Murad Ali Shah has summoned reports of the incident from Commissioner and DIG Sukkur and ordered to bring the culprits into the court of law.

The chief minister has also directed authorities to step up security in the area for maintenance of law and order.

He urged relevant authorities to ensure protection of life and property in the region.