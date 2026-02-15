At least 11 killed in passenger coach, trailer crash near Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: At least 11 people were killed and 10 others injured when a passenger coach collided with a trailer near Tando Masti on the National Highway in Khairpur, police said on Sunday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The ill-fated passenger coach was travelling from Punjab to Karachi at the time of the incident. The accident occurred while the coach was overtaking another vehicle and rammed into the trailer.

According to police, the injured and the bodies of the deceased were being shifted to the Civil Hospital, while a rescue operation was still underway at the scene of the accident.

Police confirmed that the driver and conductor of the passenger coach were also among those killed in the crash.

Seven people, including three women and two children, were killed in a tragic collision between two luxury vehicles near Yakmuch in Dalbadin.

According to police officials, the deceased included two men, three women, and two children. Three other individuals sustained injuries in the accident.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.