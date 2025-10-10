Khairpur Special Economic Zone ranked among Asia-Pacific’s leading industrial zones

KARACHI: The Khairpur Special Economic Zone (KSEZ) has earned a place among the “Top Industrial Zones in the Asia-Pacific Region”, marking a major international achievement for Sindh and Pakistan, announced Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In a statement, the Sindh CM said that being included in the FT Global Free Zones of the Year 2025 Awards is a matter of great pride for the province and the country.

“This global recognition represents a milestone in Sindh’s industrial journey and reaffirms our vision of sustainable industrial and inclusive economic growth,” Murad Ali Shah noted.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah added that the Khairpur Special Economic Zone’s success is evidence of the Sindh government’s progressive industrial policy, which focuses on creating employment opportunities, boosting exports, and attracting investment.

He asserted that Sindh is emerging as a driving force in Pakistan’s industrial transformation, aiming to strengthen the export base through value-added manufacturing and promote regional trade to generate quality employment.

Located along National Highway N-5, around five hours from Karachi, Khairpur SEZ connects directly to Pakistan’s major ports and markets. With quality infrastructure, reliable utilities, and investor facilitation, it is emerging as one of South Asia’s most promising industrial destinations.

The Financial Times recognition is expected to enhance investor confidence and amplify Sindh’s reputation as a winning destination for industrial investment and value-added exports.