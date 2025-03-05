WATCH: Is Khakee The Bengal Chapter the next big crime thriller?

Bollywood’s famous director, Neeraj Pandey is back with another thrilling crime saga as Khakee The Bengal Chapter gears up for its much-awaited release on Netflix.

The makers unveiled the official trailer today, March 5, 2025, giving audiences a gripping first look into this action-packed series.

A standalone sequel to Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, the upcoming show promises high-intensity drama, powerful performances, and a compelling storyline set against the backdrop of Kolkata in 2002.

The Khakee The Bengal Chapter trailer on Netflix, spanning 2 minutes and 36 seconds, introduces a city in chaos, gripped by fear under the rule of a ruthless don.

A determined police officer steps up to restore justice, leading to a high-stakes battle between law enforcement and organized crime.

Packed with intense action sequences, the trailer hints at a raw and gritty narrative that has already captivated fans.

The streaming platform’s official synopsis for Khakee The Bengal Chapter states: “When upright cop Arjun Maitra takes on Kolkata’s feared don Bagha and his henchmen, he must battle a broken system and navigate bloody gang wars.”

With Neeraj Pandey’s signature storytelling, the show is expected to be a standout entry in the crime thriller genre.

Featuring a stellar ensemble cast, Khakee The Bengal Chapter stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Khan, Chitrangda Singh, Aakanksha Singh, Pooja Chopra, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, and Shruti Das.

Directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, the series is co-written by Neeraj Pandey, Debatma Mandal, and Samrat Chakraborty.

Following the trailer’s release, netizens flooded the comments section with excitement. One fan wrote, “Season 2 looks more raw and real than the first one—expecting a banger!”

Another user commented, “Best web series of 2025! Superstar Jeet + Megastar Prosenjit = Goosebumps!” The hype surrounding Khakee: The Bengal Chapter continues to grow as fans eagerly anticipate its premiere.