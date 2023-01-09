Khalid Maqbool, Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal meet Sindh governor

KARACHI: The top leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) factions, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal held a meeting with Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, ARY News reported on Monday.

They expressed serious reservations on the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the organisation of the local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad, rejecting the complaints about the ‘flawed’ delimitations and voter lists.

Governor Tessori assured them of contacting the federal government regarding the political parties’ concerns ahead of the LG polls.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a detailed verdict on local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

As per details, the ECP issued a detailed verdict of eight pages over the LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad. The detailed verdict stated that the petition filed by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on behalf of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) is rejected.

The ECP accepted Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) petition and said that LG polls will be held on January 15 on previous voter lists.

A three-member ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, also signed the detailed verdict.

The election commission while rejecting the pleas of MQM-P and the Sindh government ordered to hold local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

