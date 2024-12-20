Khalid Mehmood Soomro murder case: Six accused get two life terms, fined

SUKUR: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Sukkur on Friday convicted all six accused in the murder case of Jamiat Ulema-Islam (JUI-F) leader Khalid Mehmood Soomro.

JUI-F leader Khalid Mehmood Soomro was assassinated on November 29, 2014.

The verdict marks a significant development in the case nearly a decade after the tragic incident.

In today’s hearing, the ATC sentenced the convicts including, Hanif, Sarang, Mushtaq Mehar, Darya Khan, Latif Jamali and Altaf Jamali to two life terms each and imposed fines.

The court found the accused guilty of murder, terrorism, and illegal possession of weapons.

The convicts have been imprisoned in Sukkur Central Jail since December 2014.

Senior JUI-F leader Khalid Mehmood Soomro was shot dead in Sukkur on Nov 29, 2014.

The early morning attack took place when Soomro, who was the secretary general for the Sindh chapter of the JUI-F, was leaving a mosque attached to a madrassah in Sukkur after offering Fajr prayers.

Armed men entered the area and opened fire at him. Soomro was in Sukkur to participate in a conference when the attack took place in the Khosa Goth area.

Khalid Mehmood Soomro, hailed from Sindh’s Larkana region, also represented his party in the Senate from 2006-2012.