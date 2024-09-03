Amna Urooj’s remand extended in Khalilur Rehman honey trap case

LAHORE: An Anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended judicial remand Amna Urooj, the prime suspect in the kidnapping case of Pakistani drama writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar, ARY News reported.

According to details, the investigation officer produced Amna Urooj before the ATC after the expiry of her judicial remand. The investigation officer requested the ATC judge to extend the prime suspect’s judicial remand.

Approving the investigation officer’s request, the ATC extended Amna Urooj’s judicial remand for 14 days, directing the police to produce her before the court on September 17.

Earlier, the ATC approved a 15-day physical remand of Amna Urooj’s nine accomplices.

During the hearing, the investigation officer requested further physical remand of the suspects, stating that they had recovered money, weapons, and a car used in the kidnapping.

The Lahore police arrested the mastermind of the honey trap gang in Khalilur Rehman Qamar kidnapping case.

Hassan Shah, along with his accomplice Rafique, were taken into custody in Peshawar by Lahore police. The police reported that the suspect was the central figure in a gang comprising 12 members, including women.

The police had previously arrested 12 suspects, including a woman, in connection with the case. The suspect allegedly leaked a compromising video of Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

According to the suspect’s statement to the police, Qamar raised an alarm about being kidnapped due to the release of these inappropriate videos.

Renowned scriptwriter on July 22 earlier claimed that he was abducted and robbed in Lahore. On the same the Lahore police busted a 12-member gang, including the prime female suspect, that allegedly kidnapped and robbed the well-known dramatist.

Khalilur Rehman Qamar alleged that Amna lured him to her house under the pretext of discussing a potential drama project. Once he arrived, armed men kidnapped him and was released after paying a substantial ransom.

According to the FIR, the suspects robbed Qamar of his mobile phone, watch, cash, and transferred Rs250,000 from his ATM card. The playwright added that the kidnappers blindfolded him and left him in a deserted area before fleeing.