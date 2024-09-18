Two sent on judicial remand in Khalilur Rehman honey trap case

LAHORE: An Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore sent two suspects on judicial remand in the kidnapping and honey trap case of drama writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar, ARY News reported.

The ATC sent accused Hassan Shah and Rafiq to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. The investigative officer said that the accused, Hassan Shah and prime suspect Amna Arooj, conspired together to kidnap Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

The prosecution requested the court to send the accused to jail on judicial remand as the investigation has been completed.

Earlier, on September 4, 2024, the ATC rejected the bail plea of Amna Urooj, the prime suspect in the case .

ATC judge rejected the bail petition of Amna Urooj, who is currently in judicial custody. Earlier, on September 4, an ATC judge extended the judicial remand of the accused in the kidnapping case.

The investigation officer produced Amna Urooj before the ATC after the expiry of her judicial remand. The investigation officer requested the ATC judge to extend the prime suspect’s judicial remand.

Approving the investigation officer’s request, the ATC extended Amna Urooj’s judicial remand for 14 days, directing the police to produce her before the court on September 17.

Earlier, the Lahore police arrested the mastermind of the honey trap gang in the Khalilur Rehman Qamar kidnapping case.

Hassan Shah, along with his accomplice Rafique, were taken into custody in Peshawar by Lahore police. The police reported that the suspect was the central figure in a gang comprising 12 members, including women.

The police had previously arrested 12 suspects, including a woman, in connection with the case. The suspect allegedly leaked a compromising video of Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

According to the suspect’s statement to the police, Qamar raised an alarm about being kidnapped due to the release of these inappropriate videos.

Renowned scriptwriter on July 22 earlier claimed that he was abducted and robbed in Lahore. On the same, the Lahore police busted a 12-member gang, including the prime female suspect, that allegedly kidnapped and robbed the well-known dramatist.