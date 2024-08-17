Khalilur Rehman kidnapping: Nine suspects sent on physical remand

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has approved a 15-day physical remand of suspect Amna Urooj’s nine accomplices in the kidnapping case of Pakistani drama writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar, ARY News reported

As per details, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) ordered the nine suspects to be produced again before the court on September 7.

During the hearing, the investigation officer requested further physical remand of the suspects, stating that they had recovered money, weapons, and a car used in the kidnapping.

The officer added that they need more time to recover additional weapons and Khalilur Rehman’s watch.

The defense lawyers opposed the request for further physical remand, arguing that the suspects had already been in custody for a significant period. However, the court granted the request, allowing the police to investigate further.

READ: Khalilur Rehman Qamar: Police arrest mastermind of honey trap gang

Earlier, Lahore police arrested the mastermind of the honey trap gang in Khalilur Rehman Qamar kidnapping case.

Hassan Shah, along with his accomplice Rafique, were taken into custody in Peshawar by Lahore police. The police reported that the suspect was the central figure in a gang comprising 12 members, including women.

The police had previously arrested 12 suspects, including a woman, in connection with the case. The suspect allegedly leaked a compromising video of Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

According to the suspect’s statement to the police, Qamar raised an alarm about being kidnapped due to the release of these inappropriate videos.

Renowned scriptwriter had earlier claimed that he was abducted and robbed in Lahore.

Khalilur Rehman Qamar alleged that Amna lured him to her house under the pretext of discussing a potential drama project. Once he arrived, armed men kidnapped him and was released after paying a substantial ransom.

Read more: Honey trap case: Amna Urooj accuses Khalilur Rehman of ‘blackmailing’

According to the FIR, the suspects robbed Qamar of his mobile phone, watch, cash, and transferred Rs250,000 from his ATM card. The playwright added that the kidnappers blindfolded him and left him in a deserted area before fleeing.