ATC orders police to return belongings of Khalilur Rehman

LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) hearing honey trap-blackmailing case of script-writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar on Tuesday ordered police to return his belongings.

Renowned scriptwriter on July 22 claimed that he was abducted and robbed in Lahore. On the same day the Lahore police busted a 12-member gang, including the prime female suspect, that allegedly kidnapped and robbed the well-known dramatist.

In September, Qamar filed an application for the return of his belongings in the honey trap-blackmail case.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed in his verdict ordered police to return the registration book of Khalilur Rehman Qamar’s vehicle, Rs240,000 recovered from the suspect in the case.

Read more: Amna Urooj’s bail plea rejected in Khalilur Rehman honey trap case

On September 4, ATC in Lahore rejected bail plea of Amna Urooj, the prime suspect in the kidnapping case of Pakistani drama writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

ATC judge rejected the bail petition of Amna Urooj, who is currently in judicial custody.

Earlier, the Lahore police arrested the mastermind of the honey trap gang in Khalilur Rehman Qamar kidnapping case.

Hassan Shah, along with his accomplice Rafique, were taken into custody in Peshawar by Lahore police. The police reported that the suspect was the central figure in a gang comprising 12 members, including women.