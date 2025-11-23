Thousands of Sikhs Cast Votes in Ottawa Khalistan Referendum; International Observers Call Process “Democratic"

Thousands of Sikhs poured into a community center in Canada’s capital on Sunday to cast their ballots in the latest phase of the Khalistan Referendum, an unofficial global voting campaign organized by Sikh groups advocating for an independent Sikh homeland.

The polling venue in Ottawa saw long lines throughout the day as families, youth, and elderly voters arrived to participate. The atmosphere remained charged, with chants of “Khalistan Zindabad” echoing through the hall, while organizers described the turnout as “one of the strongest seen in North America.”

A team of international observers monitored the voting process and praised it as “transparent, peaceful, and aligned with global democratic standards.” They said the large Sikh turnout underscored the international significance of the issue and the community’s deep emotional investment in the referendum campaign.

Speaking to media outside the polling station, several Sikh voters criticized the policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They alleged that under his government, conditions for Sikhs and other minorities in India have deteriorated, while Sikh farmers continue to face what they described as “economic strangulation.”

“We came here to make our voices heard because our people back home are being silenced,” said one voter, adding that the referendum gives the global Sikh diaspora a democratic platform to express its political aspirations.

Security was heightened for the event, with local police and private security personnel stationed around the community center. Attendees were required to go through identity checks and screening before entering, ensuring the polling remained orderly and incident-free.

The Khalistan Referendum has been held in several countries over the past few years, drawing large participation from the Sikh diaspora. Organizers say the initiative aims to highlight concerns about minority rights in India and to build international awareness about Sikh political grievances.

Results from the Ottawa vote, along with details on the next phase of the referendum, are expected to be released in the coming days.