Watch: Khamzat Chimaev’s size overshadows Du Plessis ahead of UFC 319 clash

Khamzat Chimaev looked massive as he towered over Dricus Du Plessis when they met for the first time ahead of UFC 319 in Chicago.

Khamzat Chimaev, who once fought at welterweight, appeared far bigger than Dricus Du Plessis, a career middleweight.

Fans noticed the big size difference, with many pointing out that Khamzat Chimaev seemed several weight classes above his opponent.

The two fighters shared a friendly moment in Chicago, with no signs of tension in their first meeting of fight week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Do Nascimento (@alanfinfoujj)



While Dricus Du Plessis is known for trying to unsettle rivals, he kept the interaction respectful. Observers commented on how Khamzat Chimaev looked much larger, though some suggested it could be due to camera angles or footwear.

Official records show only a one-inch height difference between the pair, with Khamzat Chimaev listed at 6ft 2in and Du Plessis at 6ft 1in. Both fighters still need to cut significant weight to make the 185lb middleweight limit for Friday’s weigh-in.

Du Plessis has admitted that he walks around at around 225lb to 230lb and still has weight to lose, while Khamzat Chimaev is believed to reach as high as 235lb outside of training camps.

Their next face-off will take place at the pre-fight press conference on Thursday, followed by the ceremonial weigh-in on Friday before they clash for the world title at UFC 319 on Saturday.

Also Read: Dricus Du Plessis reveals strategy to defeat Khamzat Chimaev – Watch now

Earlier, the South African champion believes his unusual fight style will be the key to stopping the rising Chechen contender.

Known for his unpredictable and awkward movements in the cage, Dricus Du Plessis has faced plenty of criticism throughout his career.

However, he continues to prove doubters wrong with consistent wins at the highest level. His past opponents, including top names like Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, have struggled to deal with his unique approach.

As he prepares to face Khamzat Chimaev, Dricus Du Plessis is once again embracing the role of underdog.

Despite Chimaev’s reputation for aggression and relentless pressure, Dricus Du Plessis sees his own fighting style as a major advantage.

He believes that Chimaev will find it hard to prepare for someone with such an unconventional rhythm and technique.